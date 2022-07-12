Heat wave forecast for Spain, Portugal fuels wildfire worry

By RAQUEL REDONDO and HELENA ALVES

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Weather forecasters say Spain is expected to have its second heat wave in less than a month and that it will will last at least until the weekend. Meteorologists said an overheated mass of air and warm African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs. Portugal could see the highest temperatures; its central Alentejo region is expected to reach 46 degrees Celsius (115 F) on Wednesday and Thursday. Spain’s State Meteorological Agency said southern cities such as Cordoba and Seville could reach 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 F). With temperatures in both countries already elevated, the outlook magnified wildfire worries.