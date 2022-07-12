Hurricane Darby losing strength in Pacific, far from land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Darby is losing strength while moving westward over the Pacific, falling from a powerful Category 4 storm to Category 2 and posing no threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Darby had winds of 110 mph (175 kph) late Tuesday afternoon, down from peak winds of 140 mph (220 kph) Monday night. The storm was centered 1,595 miles (2,565 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California and moving west at 17 mph (28 kph). Darmy is forecast to fade to a post-tropical depression before nearing Hawaiian longitudes over the weekend.