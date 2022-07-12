Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to officers after House testimony

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

A man who joined the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol has apologized to officers who protected the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Stephen Ayres’ apology came after he testified Tuesday before the House committee that’s investigating the insurrection. Ayres told lawmakers he felt called by former President Donald Trump to come to Washington. He described being swept up by Trump’s bogus claims and believing as he marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that Trump would join them. After the hearing, Ayres approached three officers in the committee room who have testified about being verbally and physically attacked by the angry mob and apologized for his actions.