LeBron critical on his show of US efforts to get Griner home

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

LeBron James criticizes the United States’ efforts to bring Brittney Griner home in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” The WNBA All-Star is on trial in Russia for drug possession. She pleaded guilty last week and will appear again in court on Thursday. It’s unclear when the show was filmed, although in the trailer it’s mentioned she had been in Russia for over 110 days which would be roughly five weeks ago. Since that time, in addition to the start of the trial and the guilty plea, Griner’s wife Cherelle has had a phone conversation with President Joe Biden. Biden has also recently received and sent a letter to Brittney Griner.