Minister: Brazil wants to buy a lot of diesel from Russia

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Brazil’s foreign minister says the country wants to buy as much diesel fuel as it can from Russia following a deal with Moscow. Carlos França called Russia “a strategic partner” and said Tuesday that Brazil is in short supply of diesel. He says Brazil has to make sure it has enough fuel for its agribusinesses and for drivers. França says that Brazil is looking “for very reliable suppliers of diesel and Russia is one of them.” He commented after being asked about Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro saying Monday that Brazil has “a deal” and Russian diesel “can start getting here within 60 days.”