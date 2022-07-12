PSA on nuclear attack leaves New Yorkers worried, baffled

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City residents are accustomed to warnings about all kinds of potential threats — severe weather, public health, mass shootings. But a new PSA on surviving a nuclear attack has rattled some cages. Christina Farrell, the city’s emergency management deputy commissioner, said the video isn’t tied to any specific threats. She said it’s about raising awareness of something most people haven’t given much thought. “There’s no overarching reason why this is the time we sent this out,” Farrell told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “It’s just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century.”