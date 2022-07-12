State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing the state’s near total ban on abortion. A state judge in Baton Rouge released an order Tuesday blocking enforcement while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit. The suit originated in New Orleans but was shifted to Baton Rouge by a judge who said it belonged in the state’s capital. Louisiana’s law includes “trigger language” that made it effective when the Supreme Court reversed national abortion rights on June 24. The suit claims the state law is unclear on when the ban takes effect and on medical exceptions to it.