Telemedicine abortion continues on Guam after Roe overturned

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Guam’s attorney general says a 1990 law that prohibited virtually all abortion is invalid and won’t take effect. That means the status quo allowing women to obtain abortions via telemedicine may continue in the predominantly Catholic U.S. territory. Guam’s attorney general issued his opinion last week in response to questions from senators asking whether the overturning of the national right to abortion codified in Roe v. Wade would affect Guam’s 1990 law. That law made it a felony for a doctor to perform abortion except to save a woman’s life or prevent grave danger to her health.