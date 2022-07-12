Twitter worker says he tried to sound alarm on Trump tweets

By AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

Washington (AP) — A Twitter employee testified that he spent a sleepless night on Jan. 5, 2021, worrying that people might die the next day during a rally that former President Donald Trump regularly promoted with angry rhetoric on his social media accounts. The Twitter employee raised repeated concerns with his employer about Trump’s tweets leading up to the rally, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol revealed Tuesday. The employee’s voice was altered to protect his identity in a prerecorded interview with the committee. His testimony did not indicate whom he told of his concerns about Trump’s tweets.