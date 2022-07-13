Bodies of man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond amid search

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of a man and three young children were found in an Indianapolis pond amid a search for a father and his kids who had been missing since last week. The bodies hadn’t been positively identified, but police said Wednesday that they were found along with a vehicle matching the description of a car driven by 27-year-old Kyle Moorman. He was missing since July 6, when he left to go to his brother’s house with plans to go fishing with his children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II. Officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the pond following a report of a dead person in the water. A dive team found a vehicle in the water, and the bodies of three children were inside.