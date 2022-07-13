Brazil’s Lula da Silva asks for calm after ally’s killing

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Under tight security and wearing a bulletproof vest, former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attended a political rally in the capital city of Brasilia. There, he appealed to his backers to remain calm and avoid confrontations with adversaries. Da Silva’s calls for peace reflect growing local and international concerns about the presidential campaign and October election in a highly polarized Brazil. President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested he may not accept the ballot, while urging Brazilians to arm themselves.