Edmunds: The Best Hybrid Pickup Trucks in 2022

By MICHAEL CANTU

Edmunds

If you’re in the market for a pickup truck, you might be considering a hybrid model with today’s sky-high gas prices. These trucks have a gasoline-powered engine that’s augmented with electric motors and a battery to help improve fuel economy. But there are nuances to each automaker’s hybrid systems. The experts at Edmunds round up all four hybrid trucks that are on sale today to help you decide which one is the better buy.