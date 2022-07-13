Skip to Content
Japan police find bullet marks near Abe assassination site

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police say they have found a number of what they believe are bullet marks on a building near the site of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination last week in western Japan, apparently from the first shot fired from a suspect’s powerful homemade gun that narrowly missed Abe. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech near a crowded train station in Nara. Police and Japanese media have suggested that the suspected assassin decided to kill Abe after seeing reports about his ties to the Unification Church.

