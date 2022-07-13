Man who placed explosive in Warsaw probed for terrorism

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland’s capital say the 31-year-old man who allegedly placed what police describe as a projectile in a busy Warsaw street is being questioned on terrorism charges. Due to the weight of the changes the investigation into the incident Monday has been taken on by Poland’s top National Prosecutor’s Office. A spokesman said the questioning Wednesday was being held on allegations the man had caused a sense of serious threat among a large number of people. If convicted of that charge, he faces up to five years in prison, or even more if the court decides. He remains in custody. No one was reported injured, and the object did not explode.