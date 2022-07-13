SKorea spy agency searched amid squabbling over NKorea cases

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have raided the country’s main spy agency as part of investigations into two past North Korea-related incidents that drew criticism that the previous liberal government ignored basic principles of human rights to improve ties with Pyongyang. New conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May, has accused his liberal predecessor Moon Jae-in of being “submissive” to North Korea and has moved to resolve persistent suspicions about the handling of the two cases. One includes North Korea’s fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official near the Koreas’ western sea boundary in 2020, and the other South Korea’s deportation of two North Korean fishermen despite their wishes to resettle in South Korea in 2019.