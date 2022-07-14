Another contender set for eviction from UK Conservative race

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Conservative lawmakers in Britain are set to knock another contender out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They will vote Thursday, with the lowest-scoring candidate knocked out. As it stands, frontrunner Rishi Sunak is battling to stave off momentum from challenger Penny Mordaunt. Former Treasury chief Sunak got the most votes in a first-round ballot on Wednesday, with junior trade minister Mordaunt a strong second. Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Mordaunt is now the favorite to win the leadership election, followed by Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Further rounds of voting will take place next week until just two candidates remain. The final two contenders will face a runoff vote by about 180,000 Conservative Party members.