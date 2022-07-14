Gambia court sentences ex-spy chief to death for murder

By ABDOULIE JOHN

Associated Press

MBOUR, Senegal (AP) — A Gambian court has sentenced a former spy chief and four others to death Wednesday after finding them guilty of the 2016 murder of a political activist. Former director general of the defunct National Intelligence Agency, Yankuba Badjie, was convicted along with the other ex-intelligence officials for the murder of Ebrima Solo Sandeng. Sandeng’s death contributed to the downfall of ex-dictator Yahya Jammeh, who had ruled this tiny West African nation for 22 years. The death sentences will be converted to life in prison, as Gambia has observed a moratorium on the death penalty since 2018. Fatoumata Sandeng, the daughter of the slain activist, said Thursday that the court has set a good precedent with this sentencing.