Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website

BOSTON (AP) — A Jewish advocacy group is calling on Iceland’s government to take action against a pro-Palestine website seeking to “dismantle” various Boston-area Jewish institutions that’s being hosted by an Icelandic internet company. The Anti-Defamation League said in a letter Wednesday to Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs that it has already voiced its concerns about the “Mapping Project” to other Icelandic agencies but hasn’t received a substantive response. The site is an interactive map of Massachusetts listing nearly 500 local institutions — many of them Jewish — accusing them of complicity in a range of harms, including ethnic cleansing, colonialism and Zionism. The ministry said it’ll cooperate with the U.S. if requested.