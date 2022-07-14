Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. Spacey entered the plea Thursday during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court. The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The incidents allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.