Spain´s running of the bulls ends with swift race, 2 hurt

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Bulls from Spain´s revered Miura ranch have starred in a fast and uncomplicated final running of the bulls at this year´s San Fermín Festival. The Spanish Red Cross said two people needed to be taken to a Pamplona city hospital for knocks and bruises following Thursday’s run. No horn gorings were reported. The Miuras are known for their alertness and speed of reaction, and they kept mainly in a pack and took little notice of the runners as they raced to the city’s bullring during the eighth and final 8 a.m. run of the year. The festival’s bulls are killed by professional bullfighters later in the day.