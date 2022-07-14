Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value. Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kyiv. The missile strike on Thursday ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. The Vinnytsia strike came after Ukraine’s presidential office reported the deaths of five civilians in Russian attacks over the past day.