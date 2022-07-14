WNBA’s Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court to resume a trial that was jolted last week when she abruptly pleaded guilty to drug possession charges. With the U.S. government under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom, the guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations could move forward. A senior Russian diplomat has said no action could be taken by Moscow until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police say they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She says it was an unintentional mistake.