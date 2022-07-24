Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (AP) — At least seven people have been injured after gunfire erupted at a Los Angeles park. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighborhood. The LAPD said it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information. The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near a car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two were in critical condition. Seven people overall were injured and taken to hospitals. Peck Park is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

