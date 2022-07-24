Bob Rafelson, New Hollywood era director, dies at 89
By COLLEEN SLEVIN and LINDSEY D. BAHR
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Bob Rafelson, a co-creator of “The Monkees” who became an influential figure in the New Hollywood era of the 1970s, has died. He was 89. His wife says Rafelson died at his home in Aspen on Saturday surrounded by his family. Rafelson directed and co-wrote “Five Easy Pieces,” about an upper-class pianist who yearns for a more blue-collar life, and “The King of Marvin Gardens,” about a depressed late-night-radio talk show host. Both films starred Jack Nicholson and explored themes of the American dream gone haywire. Francis Ford Coppola once called him “one of the most important cinematic artists of his era.” His fans include Quentin Tarantino and Wes Anderson.