Facing headwinds and history, Marcos to make policy speech

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation address with staunch political capital after a landslide election victory. But his victory is hamstrung by history as an ousted dictator’s son and tough economic headwinds. More than 20,000 policemen and troops were deployed in Metropolitan Manila to secure Monday’s ceremony before a joint session of Congress. Police allowed about 5,000 flag-waving protesters to march until noon along a key road away from Congress. They issued a range of demands, from government aid and fuel subsidy amid rising cost of living to justice for human rights victims under Marcos Jr.’s father, a late dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.