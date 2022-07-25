2 UK leadership contenders face head-to-head TV debate

LONDON (AP) — The two candidates vying to be Britain’s next prime minister are set to face off in a TV debate as they seek to woo members of the Conservative Party who will choose the new leader. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are battling to succeed Boris Johnson as head of Britain’s governing party. Truss and Sunak have wooed Conservatives by doubling down on policies thought to appeal to the Tory grassroots. That includes a contentious deal to send some migrants who arrive in Britain in small boats to Rwanda. The government says the policy will deter people-traffickers, but critics say it is immoral, illegal and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

By JILL LAWLESS and MIKE FULLER Associated Press

