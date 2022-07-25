Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation until Nov

TOKYO (AP) — The alleged assassin of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be detained until late November for mental evaluation so prosecutors can determine whether to formally press charges and send him to trial for murder. The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, has told police that he fatally shot Abe in July because of his links to a religious group that he hated because it bankrupted his family. Abe’s assassination has shed a light on his and his party’s decades-long questionable links to the conservative Unification Church that Japan’s opposition said needs to be investigated further. The church was founded in Seoul in 1954, a year after the end of the Korean War, by a self-proclaimed messiah whose teachings are backed by conservative, family-oriented values.

