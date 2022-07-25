Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody

LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have reported multiple shootings in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley and say one suspect is in custody. Police said Monday that most of the shootings were in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report of a shooting in the neighboring Langley Township. Mounties issued a cellphone alert to area residents at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, telling them to avoid the area. Police closed off a large section of 200th Street, a main route through the center of the city.

