Italy opens humanitarian corridor for 300 Afghan refugees

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s Foreign Ministry says the first of some 300 Afghan refugees have arrived in Italy along a new humanitarian corridor organized by the Italian government and civil society, charities and international organizations. Nine refugees arrived in Rome from Tehran on Monday, to be followed by another 200 from Islamabad on Wednesday and a third group from Tehran on Thursday. Thousands of Afghan citizens were evacuated in the days following the fall of the Afghan capital Kabul, but many who risked Taliban retribution were left behind. The Foreign Ministry said the corridor, which envisions the transfer of 1,200 refugees from Iran and Pakistan and other neighboring countries, would give priority to women and children.

