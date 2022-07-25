Myanmar court rules Suu Kyi bribery trial can continue
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has ruled there is sufficient evidence for the bribery trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to continue. Suu Kyi, who was deposed last year by the military, has been charged with 11 counts of corruption, each punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The cases are one of many pursued by the military against her. If found guilty of all the charges, she could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. Her supporters and human rights groups say it’s meant to discredit her and keep her from running in an election that the military has promised in 2023. The trials are closed to the media and her lawyers were served with gag orders last year.