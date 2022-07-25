UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son

LONDON (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old boy in Britain who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage have lost an appeal to stop doctors from ending life support for their son. Three Court of Appeal judges delivered a ruling about what was in the best interests of Archie Battersbee, who was found unconscious at home on April 7. Doctors treating him at the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead, and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests. His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, launched their appeal after two High Court judges agreed with the doctors. The three appeal judges dismissed on Monday the parents’ attempt to overturn the lower court’s ruling.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.