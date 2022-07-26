7.3 earthquake hits north Philippines, causes some damage

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken the northern Philippines, causing some damage and prompting people to flee buildings in the capital. Officials said no casualties were immediately reported. Philippine scientists say the 7.3 magnitude quake was centered around Abra province in a mountainous area and had several aftershocks. The quake was set off by movement in a local fault at a shallow depth. Officials said the strong shaking caused cracks in buildings and houses.

