Abortion question boosts early Kansas voting for primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Early voting is surging in Kansas ahead of next week’s statewide abortion vote and the electorate so far is leaning more Democratic than usual. The Kansas secretary of state’s office reported Tuesday that more than 2½ times as many people had cast early ballots compared to the same point in 2018. Voters will decide Aug. 2 whether to amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. In early voting, 42% have been cast by Democrats. Over the past 10 years, Republicans have cast twice as many ballots as Democrats in primaries. Polling suggests that Democrats are stronger abortion rights supporters.

