Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Gold for August delivery fell $1.40 to $1,717.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 21 cents to $18.54 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.38 a pound. The dollar fell to 136.00 Japanese yen from 136.72 yen. The euro fell to $1.012 from $1.022. (asterisk)

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $3.36 a gallon. August heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.58 a gallon. August natural gas rose 27 cents to $8.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.72 to $94.98 a barrel Tuesday.

