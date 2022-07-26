Family of 14-year-old girl shot by LA police files lawsuit
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The parents of a 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police in a clothing store last year have filed a lawsuit against the department and the officer whose rifle round pierced a dressing room wall. Valentina Orellana Peralta and her mother were shopping for Christmas clothes on Dec. 23 at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighborhood when an officer fired three rifle rounds at a suspect. One of the bullets went through the dressing room wall and fatally struck Orellana Peralta as her mother held her. LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Tuesday offered his condolences to Orellana Peralta’s family. The lawsuit was filed July 14.