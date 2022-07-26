Inflation hits NYC’s bodega favorite: Bacon, egg and cheese

NEW YORK (AP) — The bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is a staple in many a New Yorker’s diet. It’s easy to make, easy to eat on the go and cheap — although not as cheap as it used to be. To keep up with today’s levels of inflation due to the pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine, bodega owners are faced with no choice but to raise the prices of their famously low-priced breakfast sandwiches. Last month, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that inflation climbed 11.3% and producer prices surged nearly 18% for goods compared with June 2021.

