Iraq court overturns verdict against Briton, orders release

By SAMYA KULLAB
BAGHDAD (AP) — The lawyer for a British geologist sentenced to 15 years in prison says an Iraqi court has overturned the conviction and he will soon be free. Thair Soud said Tuesday that Baghdad’s Court of Cassation overturned the verdict against Jim Fitton, 66. Fitton’s release date was not immediately known, but Soud said pending paperwork, he should be freed in the coming days. Fitton garnered international attention last month after he was convicted for picking up shards of pottery from an archeological site in southern Iraq.

