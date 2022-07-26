Record rainfall causes flash flooding in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area, closing multiple roadways and prompting rescues from vehicles stranded by high waters, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The National Weather Service said on Twitter that rainfall of between 6 to 10 inches was reported overnight. The weather service says St. Louis recorded more than 7 inches of rainfall Tuesday morning, surpassing the record of 6.85 inches from Aug. 20, 1915. The St. Louis Fire Department said it was responding to stranded vehicles. A stretch of Interstate 70 was flooded and closed in the St. Louis area. And rising waters threatened homes in the suburb of Ladue.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.