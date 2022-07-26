Saudi crown prince: First EU visit since Khashoggi killing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Greece on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Bin Salman, who is traveling with a large government and business delegation, met on Tuesday with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and will attend the signing of a series of bilateral investment and defense agreements.

