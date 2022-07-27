Elizabeth Strout, Leila Mottley up for Booker fiction prize

LONDON (AP) — Best-selling American writers Karen Joy Fowler, Elizabeth Strout and Leila Mottley are among 13 authors in the running for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Fowler’s “Booth,” and Strout’s “Oh William!” are among six books by Americans on the longlist announced Tuesday for the 50,000 pound ($60,000) prize. They are joined by authors from Britain, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The Booker Prize has a reputation for transforming writers’ careers and is open to all novels in English published in the U.K. This year’s list includes 20-year-old Leila Mottley, the youngest-ever Booker contender, and 87-year-old Alan Garner, who is the oldest-ever nominee. Six finalists will be announced Sept. 6, and the winner will be crowned Oct. 17 in London.

