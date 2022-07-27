New Mexico foundation to return Indigenous items to Mexico

Small, ancient sculptures that have been gathering dust in an Albuquerque storage box are returning home to Mexico. The dozen items will be given to the Mexican government in a ceremony Wednesday in Albuquerque. The Olmec greenstone sculptures, Zacatecas figure and other objects are intertwined with the identity of Indigenous communities. Private donors gave the artifacts to the Albuquerque Museum Foundation in 2007. The Foundation discovered them five months ago and looked into their origins. Mexican officials say these pieces are important elements of memory and identity. Their return comes as communities push for museums and other institutions to repatriate items that are of historic and cultural value.

