Thousands of N. Carolina offenders can now register and vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in North Carolina serving punishments for felony convictions but who aren’t behind bars can now register to vote and cast ballots. The change comes following an appeals court ruling. The State Board of Elections said the expanded scope of who can register and vote was beginning on Wednesday. The change follows litigation challenging a law that prevents someone convicted of a felony from having voting rights restored while they are still on probation, parole or post-release supervision. The case is now before the state Supreme Court, but a lower-court ruling that prevented these registrations from being fulfilled essentially expired Tuesday. About 56,000 people could be affected.

