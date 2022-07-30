Democrats delay primary order decision until after 2022 vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic Party is delaying a decision on potentially reordering its primary calendar for the 2024 presidential election until after November’s midterm elections. The Democratic National Committee’s rules committee had planned to decide during meetings in Washington set to begin next week. The question is whether to recommend that presidential voting should continue to begin with Iowa and New Hampshire. Some party leaders and activists say more diverse states should move up, including the current No. 3 and No. 4 states, Nevada and South Carolina.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

