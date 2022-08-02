80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery in Southern California. The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Norco, a city that bills itself as “Horsetown USA.” Video aired by KCBS-TV shows the owner grabbing a shotgun and firing one round from behind the counter. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says the owner was legally armed and praised his actions. One suspect was injured and three others have been taken into custody.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.