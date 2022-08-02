Biden, Harris endorse Rep. Karen Bass in LA mayor’s race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have endorsed Karen Bass in the Los Angeles’ mayor race, cementing the congresswoman’s place as the pick of the Democratic establishment. The backing from the White House gives Bass a boost over rival Rick Caruso in the race to lead the nation’s second most populous city. Caruso is a billionaire developer and Republican-turned-Democrat who is running as an outsider. Biden and Harris called Bass a friend and praised her strategies to deal with a homeless crisis and rising crime. Bass could become the first woman to hold the city’s top job, and the second Black person.

