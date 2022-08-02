Deputy shot while serving papers at North Carolina home dies

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has died after he and two other deputies were shot while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers at a North Carolina home. The Wayne County deputies went to a home south of Goldsboro to serve the papers Monday morning when officials say someone inside opened fire, wounding all three. After an hourslong barricade, officials say SWAT team members found the suspect, identified as Jourdan Hamilton, dead inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The deputies were taken to hospitals and on Tuesday, officials announced that Sgt. Matthew Fishman had died. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff in Fishman’s honor.

