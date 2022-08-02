Family asks UK’s top court to intervene in life support case

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court says it has received an appeal from the family of a brain-damaged 12-year-old boy whose life support treatment had been due to end on Tuesday. The parents of Archie Battersbee want Supreme Court justices to block a lower court’s ruling that the Royal London Hospital can turn off the boy’s ventilator. The Supreme Court said it would consider whether to hear the full appeal. It said it was “aware of the urgency of this matter.” Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests. Treatment had been due to end at noon on Tuesday, but the hospital is expected to await the Supreme Court’s decision

