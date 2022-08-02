Jill Biden on teaching as first lady: ‘Knew I could do both’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says she didn’t doubt that she could keep teaching as first lady and overcame skepticism that she could handle both jobs by instructing her staff to “figure it out.” In an interview in the September issue of Real Simple magazine, she also describes using Post-it notes to manage her family and offers marriage advice to newlyweds. Jill Biden taught at a Washington-area community college when her husband, Joe, was vice president from 2009 to 2017. The first lady says that because she made teaching work back then, she knew her team could figure out how to make it work now.

