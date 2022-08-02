Judge won’t delay Oath Keepers’ trial over Jan. 6 hearings

Members of the far-right Oath Keepers’ extremist group charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will face jurors this fall after a judge denied defense attorneys’ bid to delay the high-profile trial until next year. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, and other associates of the antigovernment group argued a trial beginning in September would be tainted by publicity surrounding recent Jan. 6 House committee hearings. In a separate matter on Tuesday, the same judge rejected President Donald Trump request to dismiss lawsuits filed by four Capitol police officers seeking damages arising from injuries they sustained defending the Capitol from the violent mob.

