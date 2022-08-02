Skip to Content
Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wide expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania has survived a legal challenge brought by some of the same Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation nearly three years ago. The state Supreme Court upheld the law 5 to 2 on Tuesday, with both “no” votes coming from the court’s two Republican justices. Millions of state voters have chosen to cast ballots by mail in recent elections, although Democrats have used it in far greater numbers. The law fell out of favor with Republicans as former President Donald Trump attacked it during his losing 2020 reelection campaign.

Associated Press

